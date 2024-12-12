Iggy Pop Shares Latest Single “The Passenger (Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2023)”

On January 25 Iggy Pop and earMusic will release Iggy Pop Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023, an essential Iggy Pop live album, celebrating a career, a catalog and a performer that only gathers more raw power throughout the years. Another taste of the album is revealed today with “The Passenger (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023),” the second single to be taken from the LP. With over 425 million streams, “The Passenger” is not only an iconic track but also Iggy Pop’s most streamed song. Here with a 7-piece band and a sold out crowd, Iggy Pop brings the song roaring to full life at historic Stravinski Hall at the iconic Montreux Jazz Festival.

“Stravinsky Hall is special, like Carnegie or the Garden or Sydney Opera. I’ve dived in them all.” – Iggy Pop

On July 6, 2023 Iggy Pop returned to the Montreux Jazz Festival backed by a seven-piece band and thrilled an at-capacity Stravinski Auditorium crowd with a career-spanning set including tracks from his time with The Stooges, his Idiot, Lust for Life, and New Values albums, leading up to the release of Every Loser. It marked Iggy’s third appearance at the festival and his monumental performance was recorded and filmed by the Montreux Jazz Festival team. The concert will be available as a Blu-ray+CD Digipak, 2 LP Gatefold, and digital download on January 24, 2025 worldwide via earMUSIC.

There has never been an artist on stage quite like Iggy Pop and here he has never been better. With a band as versatile and acrobatic as the artist himself, there is everything from the glorious primitivism of Stooges-era “I Wanna Be Your Dog” and “T.V. Eye,” the swagger of “Lust for Life,” the precise metronomic drone of “Nightclubbing, “and the full-on unleashed rock fury of the recent “Modern Day Ripoff” and “Frenzy.”