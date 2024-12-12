OneRepublic Releases “Artificial Paradise (Super Deluxe)”

OneRepublic unveiled Artificial Paradise (Super Deluxe), an expanded edition of their acclaimed album. This new release includes their single “Hurt” with Jelly Roll and 9 acoustic versions of their songs like “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” “I Ain’t Worried,” “Sunshine,” and more.

Known for their anthemic sound and chart-topping success, OneRepublic continues to solidify their status as hitmakers with this vibrant, collaborative collection.

Last month, the band dropped their single “Hurt” with Jelly Roll, accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by Isaac Rentz. The video debuted across MTV platforms, including MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV’s Biggest Pop, and was showcased on the iconic Paramount Times Square billboards.

The band also announced their ‘Escape to Europe’ 2025 Tour earlier in November. Kicking off at Dublin’s 3Arena on September 18, 2025, the band will perform at 27 arenas across major European cities including London, Paris and Berlin, concluding in Lisbon on November 16, 2025. The band will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson, whose UK number 1 debut single ‘Ghost’ was co-written by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. General tickets for the tour are on sale now. For full dates/more information please visit: www.onerepublic.com/tour/

‘Escape To Europe’ 2025 UK/EU Tour:

18-Sep Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

20-Sep UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21-Sep UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena

23-Sep UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24-Sep UK, Manchester, Co-op Live

26-Sep UK, London, The O2

28-Sep Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

29-Sep Germany, Hamburg, Barclays Arena

1-Oct Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena

2-Oct Germany, Berlin, Uber Arena

4-Oct Poland, Lodz, Atlas Arena

5-Oct Czech Rep, Prague, O2 Arena

7-Oct France, Paris, Accor Arena

8-Oct Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena

10-Oct Italy, Bologna, Unipol Arena

11-Oct Italy, Milan, Unipol Forum

30-Oct Denmark, Copenhagen, Royal Arena

31-Oct Sweden, Stockholm, Avicii Arena

1-Nov Norway, Oslo, Unity Arena

4-Nov Latvia, Riga, Arena Riga

5-Nov Lithuania, Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena

7-Nov Germany, Frankfurt, Festhalle

9-Nov Germany, Munich, Olympiahalle

10-Nov Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion

11-Nov Austria, Vienna, Stadthalle

14-Nov Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

16-Nov Portugal, Lisbon, MEO Arena