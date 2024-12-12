OneRepublic Releases “Artificial Paradise (Super Deluxe)”

December 12, 2024
Gail Johnson

OneRepublic unveiled Artificial Paradise (Super Deluxe), an expanded edition of their acclaimed album. This new release includes their single “Hurt” with Jelly Roll and 9 acoustic versions of their songs like “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” “I Ain’t Worried,” “Sunshine,” and more.

Known for their anthemic sound and chart-topping success, OneRepublic continues to solidify their status as hitmakers with this vibrant, collaborative collection.

Last month, the band dropped their single “Hurt” with Jelly Roll, accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by Isaac Rentz. The video debuted across MTV platforms, including MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV’s Biggest Pop, and was showcased on the iconic Paramount Times Square billboards.

The band also announced their ‘Escape to Europe’ 2025 Tour earlier in November. Kicking off at Dublin’s 3Arena on September 18, 2025, the band will perform at 27 arenas across major European cities including London, Paris and Berlin, concluding in Lisbon on November 16, 2025. The band will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson, whose UK number 1 debut single ‘Ghost’ was co-written by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. General tickets for the tour are on sale now. For full dates/more information please visit: www.onerepublic.com/tour/ 

‘Escape To Europe’ 2025 UK/EU Tour:

18-Sep    Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

20-Sep    UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21-Sep    UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena

23-Sep    UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24-Sep    UK, Manchester, Co-op Live

26-Sep    UK, London, The O2

28-Sep    Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

29-Sep    Germany, Hamburg, Barclays Arena

1-Oct      Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena

2-Oct      Germany, Berlin, Uber Arena

4-Oct      Poland, Lodz, Atlas Arena

5-Oct      Czech Rep, Prague, O2 Arena

7-Oct      France, Paris, Accor Arena

8-Oct      Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena

10-Oct    Italy, Bologna, Unipol Arena

11-Oct    Italy, Milan, Unipol Forum

30-Oct    Denmark, Copenhagen, Royal Arena

31-Oct    Sweden, Stockholm, Avicii Arena

1-Nov      Norway, Oslo, Unity Arena

4-Nov      Latvia, Riga, Arena Riga

5-Nov      Lithuania, Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena

7-Nov      Germany, Frankfurt, Festhalle

9-Nov       Germany, Munich, Olympiahalle

10-Nov     Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion

11-Nov     Austria, Vienna, Stadthalle

14-Nov     Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

16-Nov     Portugal, Lisbon, MEO Arena



