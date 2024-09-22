James Gunn’s Creature Commandos Is Bringing Monster Madness to Max

Produced By DC Studios And Warner Bros. Animation, The Upcoming Series Will Mark The First Title Kicking Off The New DC Universe

Get ready, because James Gunn is unleashing a new breed of chaos just in time for the holidays. The Guardians of the Galaxy mastermind is back, this time with an adult animated series that promises a wild ride full of monsters, misfits, and mayhem. Enter Creature Commandos—the seven-episode Max Original that’s set to premiere Thursday, December 5 on Max, with new episodes dropping weekly until January 16.

In typical Gunn fashion, the show isn’t your average comic book fare. Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of locked-up monsters who are let loose for missions deemed way too dangerous for your everyday hero. When humans are outmatched and everything’s on the brink of disaster, these creatures are your last, worst hope. Yep, it’s exactly as wild as it sounds.

Written and executive produced by Gunn himself, Creature Commandos is the latest addition to his ever-expanding storytelling universe, where the bizarre meets the badass. If you thought a talking raccoon and a walking tree were weird, just wait until you see the team Gunn’s cooking up this time. With his signature blend of heart, humor, and, of course, high-octane action, Creature Commandos is shaping up to be the kind of animated anarchy you didn’t know you needed.

Mark your calendars. Things are about to get monstrous.