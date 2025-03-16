Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan Set to Delight Audiences in “Freakier Friday”

“Freakier Friday,” the sequel to the beloved 2003 comedy “Freaky Friday,” is coming to theaters on August 8, 2025. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the film promises to bring back the magic of the original while introducing new twists. The story follows Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna (Lindsay Lohan) as they face another identity crisis, this time involving a four-way body swap with Anna’s daughter and stepdaughter.

The cast includes returning favorites like Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray, alongside newcomers Julia Butters and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The trailer, howcases comedic chaos and highlights the return of Pink Slip, Anna’s band.

With its blend of nostalgia and fresh humor, “Freakier Friday” is poised to captivate both old and new fans.

Opening in movie theaters on August 8, 2025.