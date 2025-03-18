“Happy Gilmore 2”: The Long-Awaited Sequel to a Golfing Classic

After nearly three decades, Adam Sandler is bringing back one of his most beloved characters—Happy Gilmore. The original 1996 film became a cult classic, blending outrageous humor with an underdog sports story that resonated with fans. Now, Happy Gilmore 2 is officially in the works, and anticipation is at an all-time high.

Release and Production Details

The sequel is set to premiere on Netflix on July 25, 2025. Directed by Kyle Newacheck (known for Murder Mystery), the film promises to recapture the irreverent charm of the original. Sandler co-wrote the screenplay with Tim Herlihy, ensuring that the sequel stays true to its roots. Dennis Dugan, who directed the first film, is also involved as an executive producer.

Returning Cast and Exciting New Faces

Fans will be thrilled to see Adam Sandler reprise his role as the fiery yet lovable golfer. Julie Bowen returns as Virginia Venit, along with Christopher McDonald as the ever-arrogant Shooter McGavin. Ben Stiller is also back as Hal, the hilariously cruel nursing home orderly.

New additions include Bad Bunny as Happy’s caddie, adding a fresh comedic dynamic. The film will also feature cameos from golf legends like Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus, alongside sports stars Travis Kelce and Becky Lynch.

What to Expect

While plot details remain mostly under wraps, the film’s teaser hints that Happy is pulled out of retirement for one last shot at glory. Expect over-the-top golfing antics, hilarious rivalries, and the classic Sandler humor that made the original a hit.

With an all-star cast and a return to its comedic roots, Happy Gilmore 2 is shaping up to be a must-watch event for longtime fans and new audiences alike!