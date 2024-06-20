Jana Mila’s “Chameleon” Is A Bold Blend of Folk, Country, and Rock

Jana Mila is set to release her debut album, Chameleon, on August 30, 2024, through New West Records. This 10-track album, produced by Todd Lombardo (known for his work with Kacey Musgraves), was recorded in Nashville, TN. Chameleon is a vibrant mix of sounds, blending elements of Laurel Canyon folk, catchy Nashville country, and driving ‘70s rock.

Based in Amsterdam, Jana Mila (pronounced Yah-nuh MEE-law) uses her music as a means of self-discovery and expression. She explains, “The album is a conversation with myself, a way of getting to know myself better. Every lyric has a hint of fear but also advice to myself. I’m writing to find a better part of myself that has some wisdom.” Her personal touch is evident in every note, transforming fears into an album of confidence, eloquence, and power. Chameleon is a self-portrait in vibrant detail.

Mila has already shared the video for the album’s first single, “Somebody New.” Reflecting on the song, she said, “There was a moment not too long ago when all these suppressed emotions came to light and turned my relationship upside down. I found myself trying to soothe the growing resentment towards me, even though I was the cause of it. A day later, this song almost wrote itself.” She also released the album’s lead track, “Like Only Lovers Could,” capturing the turbulence of love. She explained, “The intense and sometimes tumultuous nature of romantic relationships can make us lose ourselves entirely. Love twists and turns, feeling like the best or worst thing that happened to you. I wanted to capture that turbulence.”

Growing up in a musically rich household, Mila was surrounded by diverse musical influences: her mother sings Brazilian music, her father plays saxophone in big bands, and her brother studies Indian music. At 17, she entered a local contest for young songwriters and played shows around Holland, eventually catching the attention of Dutch country superstar Ilse DeLange. DeLange took Mila under her wing and arranged a songwriting trip to Nashville in June 2022, where Mila met Todd Lombardo. A few months later, she returned to Nashville to record Chameleon at his home studio.

As she shares her songs with larger audiences, Mila has realized how songwriting has changed her and made her feel more at home in the world. She says, “Every time I play a song or even talk about a song, my perspective on it changes, and therefore the song changes. There are infinite ways to hear and interpret it. I used to be so scared to ask questions about myself, but now I have more courage and want people to understand me through my songs.”

Chameleon will be available across digital platforms, compact disc, and “Crystal Blue” color vinyl. There will also be a limited edition of 200 “Rosie Red” color vinyl records, including a red 7” flexi disc featuring a demo of “Like Only Lovers Could,” available via Rough Trade.