Jesse Eisenberg Drama ‘A Real Pain’ Coming To Hulu

Hulu has announced that Searchlight Pictures’ award-winning and critically acclaimed A Real Pain will make its streaming debut on the service on January 16, 2025.

The movie was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor Jesse Eisenberg, and Best Screenplay, and won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Kieran Culkin.

Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, Daniel Oreskes.