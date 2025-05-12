Jessica Biel Brings True Crime to Paradise with New Series Fatal Destination

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Jessica Biel is stepping into new territory as both executive producer and narrator of Fatal Destination, a gripping new true crime series set to premiere June 3 on Investigation Discovery (ID). Known for her powerful performances in crime dramas like The Sinner, the Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actress now turns her talents behind the scenes to explore chilling true stories where dream vacations end in tragedy.

Produced by Biel’s Iron Ocean Productions in collaboration with Propagate Content, Fatal Destination is a six-part series that peels back the sunny facade of idyllic getaways to reveal darker truths. Viewers will journey to exotic locales — from beach resorts and mountain retreats to vibrant boardwalks — only to find that paradise can quickly become perilous. Each episode unpacks real-life mysteries through first-person accounts from victims’ families, friends, journalists, and law enforcement, painting a vivid picture of how these dream escapes turned into unforgettable nightmares.

“Jessica Biel is a true powerhouse, both on and off the screen,” says Jason Sarlanis, President of ID. “Her deep commitment to storytelling and compelling narration bring these real-life mysteries to life in a way that captivates our audience. Fatal Destination offers an unforgettable exploration into the dark side of paradise.”

For Biel, this project marks her first venture into unscripted true crime production. “I have always been fascinated by the complexities behind true crime — what drives a person to commit such a heinous act, the investigators who work tirelessly to solve the cases, and the devastating impact on the loved ones left behind,” she shares. “Partnering with ID, the leader in the genre, has been a dream come true in exposing these real-life nightmares.”

The series opens with the premiere episode titled “Baja Noir,” recounting the tragic story of Jake Merendino. What was meant to be a lavish coastal retreat in Rosarito, Mexico, unravels into a sinister tale of manipulation, dark secrets, and murder. Merendino’s dream getaway turns deadly when he is found brutally murdered, setting off an investigation that uncovers a tangled web of relationships, hidden motives, and damning evidence — including a mysterious handwritten note that ultimately cracks the case.

With gripping narratives and Biel’s distinctive voice guiding viewers through each harrowing tale, Fatal Destination promises to be a must-watch for true crime enthusiasts. The series premieres Tuesday, June 3 at 10/9c on ID and will also be available for streaming on Max.

Additional episodes of FATAL DESTINATION this season include:

Where’s Emily?

Premieres Tuesday, June 10 at 10/9c on ID

A couple’s anniversary trip to Vermont takes a sinister turn, unraveling into a tale of secrets and violence. What begins as a romantic getaway ends with a man’s chilling confession and a camper turned into a crime scene. As investigators piece together the events leading up to the horrifying discovery, they uncover a story of volatile relationships and a dark undercurrent beneath a seemingly idyllic life. The tragedy prompts a relentless search for answers, exposing the fragile line between love and control.

Missing in Myrtle Beach

Premieres Tuesday, June 17 at 10/9c

A teenager’s spring break getaway to Myrtle Beach turns into a mystery that grips the nation. Sneaking off without her parents’ permission, she vanishes into the night, leaving behind a trail of cryptic clues. From the bustling boardwalk to the desolate swamps of South Carolina, the search for answers uncovers a chilling web of secrets, suspicious behaviors, and dead ends. Over the years, investigators chase suspects, explore shocking leads, and fight to keep hope alive for her grieving family. As new evidence emerges, the haunting truth behind her disappearance finally comes to light, unraveling a story that spans over a decade and reveals the darkness hiding beneath the bright lights of a spring break paradise.

Blood on Bourbon Street

Premieres Tuesday, June 24 at 10/9c on ID

A hotel room in New Orleans turns into a macabre scene: a man dead in a blood-filled hot tub, Bible pages plastered on walls, and a voodoo doll on the bed. CCTV footage reveals four goth strangers arriving with the victim hours earlier. As detectives dive into the city’s dark subcultures, they uncover a sinister cocktail of occult symbols, manipulation, and violence. The investigation stretches across state lines, exposing fractured identities, shocking motives, and a haunting descent into the underbelly of New Orleans’ French Quarter.

The Ghost Ship

Premieres Tuesday, July 1 at 10/9c

A Miami couple sets sail with friends for a Bahamian getaway aboard the Joe Cool, a luxury charter boat. When the vessel is found drifting near Cuba with no sign of the crew, the Coast Guard uncovers bloodstains, shell casings, and a missing life raft. As investigators dig deeper, a tale of ambition, deception, and violence emerges, exposing the darker currents beneath the idyllic waters of the Florida Straits. What begins as a sun-soaked escape becomes a chilling mystery that haunts the shores of paradise.

Detour to Darkness

Premieres on Tuesday, July 8 at 10/9c on ID

An 18-year-old sets out on a cross-country journey, drawn to a counterculture festival that promises freedom and belonging. Along the way, she finds community, music, and fleeting joy – until her path takes a dark and unexpected turn. Days later, she is found brutally murdered in a small town far from her intended destination. The investigation uncovers a tangled web of manipulation, violence, and tragic missteps, painting a stark contrast to the festival’s ideals of unity and peace. As her loved ones grapple with the devastating loss, her story becomes a haunting reminder of the risks that often lie hidden on the open road.

