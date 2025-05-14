Captain America: Brave New World Streams on Disney+ May 28

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Marvel fans, get ready—Captain America: Brave New World is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ starting May 28, 2025. The fourth installment in the Captain America saga brings a bold new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson, now fully embracing his role as the new Captain America.

Following the events of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Sam is thrust into a complex global conspiracy after a tense meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, played by Harrison Ford. As the plot thickens, a terrifying truth emerges—Ross has become the Red Hulk, a gamma-fueled force of destruction, threatening world stability.

The cast also features Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, alongside Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson. Directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, the film blends political tension, explosive action, and emotional character arcs.

Premiering in theaters on February 14, 2025, Brave New World quickly soared at the box office, becoming the second highest-grossing domestic film of the year. While the movie earned mixed reviews overall, Mackie’s grounded and charismatic take on Captain America earned critical acclaim and fan support.

The film also deepens the MCU’s evolving storyline. Sam and Torres must navigate their growing partnership as they combat rising threats to global peace. Viewers also reconnect with Isaiah Bradley, adding further emotional depth to Sam’s journey.

Captain America: Brave New World marks a turning point in Marvel’s next era. Its Disney+ debut offers fans a front-row seat to the action, drama, and heroism that define the MCU—right from their living rooms.

So, mark your calendars—May 28 is your chance to witness this thrilling Marvel story unfold on Disney+. Don’t miss the next step in Captain America’s legacy—and the lead-up to Avengers: Doomsday.