Shout! TV’s “Double Take” Dives Into Hollywood Action & Stunts with Marc Bernardin

Shout! TV’s new original series Double Take, featuring celebrity guests hosting and curating themed double features, returns with an episode hosted by writer/director/producer and Fat Man Beyond podcast host Marc Bernardin. Marc will host a double feature of The Stunt Man and JCVD in celebration of Hollywood action and stunt work, featuring exclusive intros as he shares his connection to the films and how they influenced Hollywood. The marathon will stream on Shout! TV and Shout! Movies beginning at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on May 23rd.

Double Take can be viewed on the brand new FAST Channel Shout! Movies as well as on Shout! TV, including Shout! TV app on Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, Fawesome, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, Xumo Play, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices.