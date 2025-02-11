John Carpenter’s Vampires Rises Again in 4K Collector’s Edition

John Carpenter’s Vampires is coming to 4K Blu-ray in a brand-new Collector’s Edition from Scream Factory, set for release on January 21. Fans of the cult 1998 action-horror film can look forward to a fresh restoration that brings Carpenter’s gritty, blood-soaked vision to life like never before.

Starring James Woods as the no-nonsense vampire hunter Jack Crow, the film follows a brutal battle between humanity and the undead. After his team of mercenary slayers is slaughtered by the ancient Master Vampire Valek (Thomas Ian Griffith), Crow and his sole surviving teammate Montoya (Daniel Baldwin) embark on a desperate mission. With a psychic link to Valek through a bitten prostitute (Sheryl Lee), they must stop him from obtaining the Berziers Cross, an artifact that could grant vampires the ability to walk in daylight.

This upcoming 4K release is expected to feature a new transfer that enhances the film’s gritty Western-inspired aesthetic. Given Scream Factory’s track record, fans can also anticipate a wealth of bonus content, including interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and possibly new commentary from Carpenter himself.

For those who love Carpenter’s signature blend of horror and action, Vampires remains a must-watch. The film’s mix of intense violence, dry humor, and a unique take on vampire mythology sets it apart from other entries in the genre. With this 4K upgrade, longtime fans and newcomers alike will get to experience Vampires in the best possible quality.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0

Audio Commentary With Director John Carpenter

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY