Join “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman in WWE 2K25 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty

2K unveiled a trailer detailing 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty in WWE 2K25, the first retelling of the Bloodline saga and a celebration of the legacy of the extended Anoa’i, Fatu, and Maivia wrestling families.

Narrated by “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman, the trailer introduces the first-ever interactive documentary of The Bloodline and their extended family. 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty allows players to experience some of the biggest moments in the careers of one of the most iconic wrestling dynasties, made up of WWE Superstars and Legends including Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, “High Chief” Peter Maivia, the Wild Samoans, and more.

Players are invited to Relive History through iconic moments including Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan at King of the Ring ’93, and Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley at RAW in ’97. Heyman continues by introducing a twist: Players will have the chance to Change History and bring more glory to The Bloodline, avenging key losses such as Rikishi vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at No Mercy 2000, and the fateful Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins title match at Royal Rumble 2022. The trailer concludes by offering a glimpse at dream matches introduced in this year’s 2K Showcase, giving players the opportunity to Create History and experience some of the greatest fantasy matches that never were.

Returning for WWE 2K25 in response to community demand, all Showcase cutscenes now feature in-game cinematics footage, rather than historical live-action footage.

Three editions of WWE 2K25 will be available:

The Standard Edition will be available worldwide on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The Deadman Edition and The Bloodline Edition will be available digitally worldwide on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Players who pre-order WWE 2K25 Standard Edition*, or purchase Deadman Edition or The Bloodline Edition, will receive the Wyatt Sicks Pack, a bonus pack of content including five playable Superstars – Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. Players who pre-order any digital edition of WWE 2K25 will also receive the WWE 2K24 Standard Edition (digital).**