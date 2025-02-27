Transform Your Room into a Fantasy RPG Adventure in ‘Mythic Realms’ on Meta Quest

Mythic Realms, its mixed-reality roguelite fantasy role-playing game, will release on March 13, 2025, on Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S, Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro. Mythic Realms transforms your room into a colorful RPG world where you get to physically play out an epic adventure. Mythic Realms is available to pre-order now on the Meta Store with a 10% bonus discount for $17.99.

Mythic Realms lets you experience adventure like never before, seamlessly blending your reality with an exciting fantasy universe teeming with incredible creatures that can climb on your furniture and even emerge from your walls. Embark on an immersive quest through a variety of unique environments like caves and forests, brought to life with playful character and art design.

With the power of Meta Quest, you’ll battle mighty foes and bosses, gather vital resources, unlock new weapons, improve your character, and return home to expand your kingdom with each play session. Every expedition is unique, letting you choose how you want to play the adventure. It’ll take every bit of savvy, skill and energy to uncover the mystery between the collision of two worlds and grow the realm to its full potential. Become the hero, journey through imaginative lands, gather allies, battle room-sized creatures, and help your kingdom flourish with each thrilling expedition!