Justin Long sits down to discuss upcoming horror feature “Barbarian” and discusses his role and what he finds are the unique qualites of this movie.

Synopsis: A young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Georgina Campbell

Opening in theaters Friday, September 9th.