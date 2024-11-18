Kaleb Cooper’s Theatrical Farm Life Takes the Global Stage on Prime Video

Following the success of ‘The World According To Kaleb’ tour, Prime Video are launching a one-off special performance from Kaleb, filmed at the Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, which will launch globally on 29th November on Prime Video

Prime Video is bringing a little slice of rural charm to its global audience with a special performance from Clarkson’s Farm breakout star, Kaleb Cooper. On November 29th, fans of the no-nonsense farmer and bestselling author will get an all-access pass to Cooper’s hit national theatre tour, The World According to Kaleb.

This exclusive production, helmed by Expectation, takes viewers straight to the heart of the action at Cheltenham’s Everyman Theatre. It’s a fitting finale for a tour that not only celebrated Cooper’s quick wit and straight-shooting takes but also his deep love for farming and the unique challenges British farmers face today.

Known for his candid humor and sharp perspectives, Kaleb tackles everything from the quirks of sheep to the highs and lows of fame, all while passionately championing the farming lifestyle. It’s a masterclass in mixing hilarity with heartfelt advocacy—a combination that has made him a household name far beyond the fields of Chipping Norton.

The tour itself was nothing short of a phenomenon. With 37 sold-out shows from January to March, it ended fittingly in Cooper’s hometown with a special charity performance at Chipping Norton Theatre. Along the way, audiences showered the production with standing ovations, and even Clarkson’s Farm co-star Jeremy Clarkson made headlines by publicly celebrating Kaleb’s rising star power.

Now, with Prime Video’s platform, The World According to Kaleb promises to deliver all the laughs, wisdom, and raw authenticity of the live experience to living rooms everywhere. It’s not just a performance—it’s a love letter to farming, delivered with the unique charm of one of its loudest advocates.