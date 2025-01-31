Kate Hudson Comedy “Running Point” Coming to Netflix

January 31, 2025
Tim Connors

Netflix is set to debut its newest comedy series, Running Point, on February 27. Starring Kate Hudson and created by an all-star team of executive producers including Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, the 10-episode series offers a fresh, comedic take on the world of professional basketball and family dynamics.

Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, a determined yet overlooked businesswoman thrust into the spotlight when a scandal forces her brother to resign as president of the Los Angeles Waves, a legendary professional basketball team owned by her family. As Isla takes the reins, she must navigate a male-dominated industry, win over her skeptical brothers and board members, and prove to everyone—especially herself—that she’s the right person for the job.

The star-studded ensemble cast includes Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Toby Sandeman, Jay Ellis, and Max Greenfield. With its mix of humor, heart, and high-stakes sports drama, Running Point promises to deliver a winning combination that fans of Mindy Kaling’s past projects won’t want to miss.

Set against the backdrop of the fast-paced world of professional basketball, the series adds a bold twist to the classic underdog comedy. Packed with witty writing and standout performances, Running Point is set to be one of the most talked-about premieres of the season.

Don’t miss Running Point when it premieres exclusively on Netflix on February 27. Add it to your watchlist today!



