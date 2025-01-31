Kate Hudson Comedy “Running Point” Coming to Netflix

Netflix is set to debut its newest comedy series, Running Point, on February 27. Starring Kate Hudson and created by an all-star team of executive producers including Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, the 10-episode series offers a fresh, comedic take on the world of professional basketball and family dynamics.

Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, a determined yet overlooked businesswoman thrust into the spotlight when a scandal forces her brother to resign as president of the Los Angeles Waves, a legendary professional basketball team owned by her family. As Isla takes the reins, she must navigate a male-dominated industry, win over her skeptical brothers and board members, and prove to everyone—especially herself—that she’s the right person for the job.

The star-studded ensemble cast includes Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Toby Sandeman, Jay Ellis, and Max Greenfield. With its mix of humor, heart, and high-stakes sports drama, Running Point promises to deliver a winning combination that fans of Mindy Kaling’s past projects won’t want to miss.

Set against the backdrop of the fast-paced world of professional basketball, the series adds a bold twist to the classic underdog comedy. Packed with witty writing and standout performances, Running Point is set to be one of the most talked-about premieres of the season.

Don’t miss Running Point when it premieres exclusively on Netflix on February 27. Add it to your watchlist today!