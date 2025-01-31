New Hulu Docuseries “Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke” Premieres February 27

Hulu has announced its latest original documentary series, Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, slated to debut on February 27. The highly anticipated three-part series will also be available on Hulu through Disney+ for Bundle subscribers. However, Disney+ has not confirmed release details for international viewers.

Produced by Passion Pictures and directed by award-winning filmmaker Olly Lambert, the docuseries delves into the shocking rise and fall of Ruby Franke. Once celebrated as the matriarch of a wholesome, family-focused YouTube channel with over 2.5 million subscribers, Franke’s arrest for child abuse in August 2023 revealed a darker reality hidden behind the facade.

Devil in the Family explores the unraveling of the Franke family’s seemingly perfect life, revealing how their reliance on counselor Jodi Hildebrandt set off a chain of events that led to a harrowing family crisis. Featuring exclusive interviews with Ruby’s husband Kevin, their eldest children Shari and Chad, and close friends and neighbors, the series offers a raw and emotional account of their experiences.

Viewers will gain unprecedented insight into the Frankes’ story, with access to previously unseen footage from their YouTube archives, personal accounts, and the broader social media frenzy surrounding the case. Equal parts family tragedy, cautionary tale, and commentary on the dangers of living online, the series promises a gripping look at one of America’s most talked-about scandals.

Mark your calendars for February 27 to stream all three episodes on Hulu. Stay tuned for updates on any international release details.