Squid Game’s Third and Final Season to Premiere in June 2025

The best games always come with clear expectations: you know exactly when they end and how the players can win. This sense of urgency is what fuels the adrenaline rush. Squid Game, Netflix’s number one non-English language series of all time, has perfected this formula.

After the gripping events of Season 2, the series is set to return for its third and final season on June 27, 2025.

Fans can get a sneak peek at what’s ahead with newly released images from the upcoming season. These first-look photos hint at the next chapter for Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), his mysterious foe Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), and other characters caught in the deadly competition. Season 3 will continue the story after the shocking twist of the Season 2 finale.

In an emotional letter to fans, director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk expressed his excitement for Season 3, promising a fierce clash between Gi-hun and Front Man as the series concludes.

Squid Game fans, get ready for the ultimate showdown in the final season!