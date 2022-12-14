Innovative New York City drill star Kay Flock releases The D.O.A. Tape [Care Package].

A gift for his fans, the 18-song deluxe project is his largest one to date and includes tracks from last year’s critically acclaimed The D.O.A. Tape while adding five new cuts that radically expand the young MC’s field of vision and deepen his identity including “Outta Luck” featuring rising Memphis star BIG30. Kicking off the new care package release, the original The D.O.A. Tape made The New York Times’ esteemed best albums of 2022 list.

The D.O.A. Tape [Care Package] comes a year later off the heels of the original The D.O.A. Tape and includes standout features from Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Fivio Foreign, Dougie B, Set Da Trend and more. Production credits include Elias Beats, Maniac, Project Kidz, Krischon, Yung Lan, and A Lau among others.

The D.O.A. Tape [Care Package] catches Kay Flock, a contemporary Bronx rap pioneer, in all his various modes of confident yet introspective lyricism. The care package serves as an engrossing listen for longtime drill fans, who can track his development from breakout songs like “Being Honest” and “Shake It” to new buzzworthy records including “Ain’t No Love (feat. Thunder Bklu).”

On the horizon Kay Flock will unveil Brotherly Love: The Kay Flock Story, a visual narrative that chronicles the rise of Kay Flock with cameos from Cardi B, Dougie B, B-Lovee, and more.

At just 19, the rapper has already transformed drill music in New York and beyond, earning critical acclaim from publications including The New York Times, Pitchfork, VULTURE, STEREOGUM, Rolling Stone, Billboard and more. Now with the hard-hitting The D.O.A. Tape [Care Package], Kay Flock underlines his status as one of the most important new voices in rap and New York. To date Kay Flock has amassed nearly 700 million streams.



The D.O.A. Tape [Care Package] tracklist

1. DOA (feat. Set Da Trend)

2. Outta Luck (feat. BIG30)

3. Shake It (feat. Cardi B, Dougie B, & Bory300)

4. Geeked Up (feat. Gucci Mane)

5. Ain’t No Love (feat. Thunder Bklu)

6. Don’t Trip (feat. Dougie B & Chii Wvttz)

7. Dealership (feat. Dougie B & TG Crippy)

8. FTO

9. Make A Movie (feat. Fivio Foreign)

10. Brotherly Love Pt. 2 (feat. Dougie B & B-Lovee)

11. Is Ya Ready

12. Being Honest Remix (feat. G Herbo)

13. Brotherly Love (feat. Dougie B & B-Lovee)

14. PSA

15. Opp Spotter (feat. B-Lovee)

16. Speed Racing (feat. B-Lovee)

17. TCardi (feat. Dougie B, Lil Skrap 1090 & Justo B)

18. Being Honest