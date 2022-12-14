The duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les, 100 gecs, announces that the band’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, 10,000 gecs, will arrive on March 17th, 2023.

Along with this announcement, 100 gecs also released a surprise EP, Snake Eyes. The EP features 3 unreleased tracks including “Torture Me” featuring Skrillex and “Hey Big Man” which has been a crowd favorite as the show opener on their recent tour.

10,000 gecs is available for pre-order on vinyl, CD, itunes, and digital pre-save now.

Following their breakout debut album, 1,000 gecs, the anticipation of their next body of work has been high and the band’s teases have been plentiful. They detailed the early 10,000 gecs creation process in an illuminating 2021 Pitchfork Cover Story that took fans into the studio with the duo for the first time. The forthcoming album is set to include previously released singles “mememe” which was described in the story as “an ebullient carnival of ska-inflected verses that bounce off a chorus of thrash guitars and a squiggling synth line” along with the 90’s Alt Rock-inspired “Doritos & Fritos,” which The Fader noted as “unlike any other Gecs track before it.”

This year, 100 gecs completed their headlining world tour and performed at festivals such as Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Primavera Sound, and Lollapalooza, where Rolling Stone noted that fans were “confronted with a decision: waste time trying to decipher what it means, or embrace the absurdity and jump around.” The Boston Globe described the local stop on their sold-out tour as “a pungent medley of vape smoke, Gen Z mosh-sweat, and hundreds of spilled drinks — was the lingering effect of gecs” and The Guardian praised them on their debut in the UK and Europe as “electrifyingly, disorientingly great.” Throughout the tour, they previewed unreleased songs like “Hollywood Baby,” “757,” and “what’s that smell?” with fans showing up to concerts knowing all of the words from pouring over obscurely grainy live show footage that began circulating as the tour pressed along. A testament to their music not only wormholing into Gen-Z ears but also gathering the respect of Alternative legends, the band were also handpicked to support acts such as Nine Inch Nails and My Chemical Romance this year.

For those yet initiated: 100 gecs planted their flag on the proverbial pop culture moon with their 2019 debut album 1000 gecs, which was heralded by The New Yorker as, “an impressively precise maximalist exercise with no rules” and “utterly unhinged in the best way possible” by GQ. The innovative project captured the hearts of fans and critics alike – selling out all of their live shows to date along with The New York Times calling it, “some of the savviest pop music of the year,” and Rolling Stone dubbing it “one of 2019’s most exciting debuts.” In just a few months following the release of 1,000 gecs, the band went from playing their first concert from inside the video game Minecraft to selling out shows across the country, proving that their rabid, rapidly multiplying fanbase doesn’t only exist in the far corners of the internet. After their world tour was postponed in the summer of 2020, Brady and Les kept rolling with the release of 1000 gecs and The Tree of Clues, a rework of the original album featuring collaborations from the likes of A. G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, as well as crowd sourced contributions by fans. The transformative release was described by The NME as a “brain-melting, genre-crushing vision of pop’s future.” Their subsequent international touring over the past two years has sent the unlikely wizard-cloaked pied pipers jumping from sold-out show to sold-out show, seemingly two steps ahead of the zeitgeist, not to mention having a blast while doing it.

As a band that has kept followers and the music scene as a whole guessing at every turn, we never know what to expect is coming next from the duo, but one unknown thing that has been on the mind of all of their die-hard fans for three years now is known. 10,000 gecs has a release date…. and it’s coming VERY s00n!