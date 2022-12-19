“My Guitar is My Compass” is the first single from Nick Carter’s 2022 release Fountain Pen.

Nick Carter’s new album Fountain Pen is his first foray into the contemporary folk world. It’s an evocative follow-up to his more roots rock-oriented album Lost Weekend, which was released in 2015.

To bring Fountain Pen to life, Carter collaborated with Grammy-nominated producer Seth Glier, who paired his voice with the talents of several established contemporary folk artists, including Ellis Paul, Antje Duvekot, Abby Gardner and Laurie MacAllister.

Nick Carter is a New England-based singer songwriter whose music has been called “soulful folk” and “a coffee break for the soul.” It’s been said that he channels Harry Chapin, Jim Croce and John Gorka. Nick’s shows are an animated diary, exploring emotional landscapes with a voice that audiences find both fresh and familiar. Case in point: he was a finalist in the 2022 Rose Garden Coffee House Performing Songwriter Competition in Mansfield, MA.