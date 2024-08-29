Killer Mike Drops Explosive Black Ops 6 Anthem “Detonator”

Call of Duty, the blockbuster first-person action franchise that’s defined a generation, is back with its latest installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. To kick off the launch with a bang, Activision has joined forces with creative agency Mutiny (part of the Trailer Park Group) and 2024’s Grammy Award-winning artist for Rap Album of the Year, Killer Mike, to create a full-length music video for a new track inspired by the game.

Now marks the debut of the track, following its cold-open preview during yesterday’s Call of Duty: NEXT fan event in Washington, DC. The event, a major highlight for fans both live and online, set the stage for the official release of the song and its accompanying music video, titled “Detonator,” available now.

Produced by Killer Mike’s Run the Jewels partner EL-P, “Detonator” is the duo’s first collaboration since 2020, making this a highly anticipated reunion. “When Activision told me the theme of the game and what they were looking for, I knew exactly who to call. Plus, I’ve been itching to rap on some El-P beats,” says Killer Mike.

The track showcases Killer Mike’s fierce, rapid-fire flow, delivering a powerful anthem for those oppressed by manipulative leaders. The lyrics dive into themes of political unrest, with clever nods to the in-game lore of Black Ops 6. Mike layers his verses with double and triple entendres, crafting a narrative that fans will want to dissect on repeat listens.

The accompanying music video, starring Killer Mike and featuring Rock D the Legend, transports viewers to the shadowy, monochrome world of 90s Washington, DC, mirroring the gritty tone of Black Ops 6. The video’s provocative, rapid-fire visuals portray Killer Mike as a voice of resistance, rallying the masses as his message spreads across the streets, screens, and iconic monuments of the US capital. Much like the game itself, the video is a treasure trove of secrets, Easter eggs, and hidden messages, offering layers of discovery for fans to unravel.

With Black Ops 6 and “Detonator,” Activision and Killer Mike have crafted an experience that’s as much a statement as it is entertainment, perfectly blending the world of music and gaming into a powerful, thought-provoking spectacle.