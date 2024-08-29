Prepare for Glory: Space Marine 2’s Latest Trailer Promises Epic Carnage

Brace yourselves, gamers—Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment just dropped a bombshell with their latest “Angels of Death” cinematic trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This brutal preview puts the sheer power of the Ultramarines front and center as they prepare to take on the galaxy’s most terrifying threats.

The trailer doesn’t just tease; it delivers a full-on adrenaline rush, showcasing our battle-hardened heroes—Lieutenant Titus, Chairon, and Gadriel—in all their glory. These Ultramarines are not just any soldiers; they’re humanity’s last line of defense, ready to unleash a symphony of destruction upon the alien hordes of the Tyranids and outmaneuver the dark sorcery of the Thousand Sons. If you thought the 41st millennium was all grim darkness and no fun, think again.

Mark your calendars: Space Marine 2 is locked and loaded for a September 9 release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. But here’s the kicker—you can get in on the action up to four days early by pre-ordering the Gold or Ultra Edition. That’s right, you could be cracking skulls and blasting xenos before anyone else. Both editions come with the Space Marine 2 Season Pass, unlocking a treasure trove of cosmetics inspired by the legendary Space Marine Chapters. And that’s just the beginning.

For those of you who prefer to roll with your own squad, Space Marine 2 offers a fully co-op-enabled campaign where you can step into the boots of Titus, Chairon, and Gadriel. Want more chaos? Dive into custom-made Space Marine characters for PvE missions or clash against others in PvP battles across multiple modes. The carnage is real, and it’s coming for you.

With just days left to secure that early access, now’s the time to decide—will you answer the call of war? Whether you’re on Steam, the Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X|S, or PlayStation 5, Space Marine 2 is ready to deliver the kind of chaos that only the 41st millennium can provide. And remember, post-launch, there’s a storm of free updates on the horizon, bringing new missions, enemies, and weapons to keep the blood flowing.

So, are you ready to heed the call of the Ultramarines? September 9 is almost here, and the battlefield awaits.

Space Marine 2 is now available for pre-order and will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 9.