Zedd’s Digital Takeover: The EDM Powerhouse Joins Roblox’s Beat Galaxy for an Immersive Music Experience

Interscope Records’ very own GRAMMY-winning, multi-platinum artist and producer Zedd is breaking new ground yet again, this time by diving headfirst into the metaverse. In a move that’s sure to electrify both music and gaming fans, Zedd is set to take over Roblox’s Beat Galaxy, an interactive music hub designed to redefine music discovery for the digital age.

Built by Supersocial in collaboration with Universal Music Group (UMG), Beat Galaxy isn’t just another virtual venue—it’s a next-level experience. Imagine a fully customized track runner and environment, all inspired by the stunning stained glass artwork from Zedd’s upcoming album, Telos. As you navigate through this immersive world, Zedd’s latest single “Lucky” will be your soundtrack. And for ten exclusive days, players can hunt down shards of glass from the album’s artwork, which can be exchanged for limited-edition UGC items and an exclusive emote dubbed the “Zabb.” But that’s not all—fans can pre-save Telos on Spotify to unlock additional in-game perks, setting the stage for the album’s full release on August 30th.

Zedd is just as pumped as his fans. “I’ve met a lot of my best friends through gaming. Music can also be a huge part of the gaming experience, and music discovery is evolving with new platforms like Roblox. Beat Galaxy is just the beginning of this innovation,” he says. “I’m grateful to be a part of Roblox, where fans can come together, play, and engage with one another virtually based on a shared love of music and gaming.”

Alvaro Velilla, Senior Vice President of New Business at UMG, couldn’t agree more. “Zedd’s Beat Galaxy activation marks the first time a UMG artist leverages Spotify’s pre-save feature within Roblox, paving the way for other major artists to further drive music discovery through virtual worlds and gamified experiences,” he notes. “This initiative will unite Zedd superfans and offer them an exclusive first as a token of appreciation for their unwavering support of Zedd, electronic music, and the Roblox community.”

Since its launch in December 2023, Beat Galaxy has emerged as a trailblazer in the virtual music scene. Supersocial, the brains behind Beat Galaxy, has already partnered with UMG to bring iconic artists like The Rolling Stones, YUNGBLUD, and Mae Stephens to life in this digital universe, racking up over 84 million impressions and 500,000 unique visitors. Yon Raz-Fridman, founder and CEO of Supersocial, is thrilled by Beat Galaxy’s success and the addition of Zedd. “We built the virtual space to bridge the gap between the Roblox community and music fans worldwide,” he explains. “Since launching in late 2023, we’ve welcomed fans across genres and are excited to feature Zedd as the first electronic music artist taking over Beat Galaxy.”

Zedd’s virtual world in Beat Galaxy is live now on Roblox. Ready to immerse yourself? Head over to Beat Galaxy and experience it for yourself.