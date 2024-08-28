37 Houses Drop First Single from Upcoming Debut

San Francisco’s indie scene has a new power couple, and they’re ready to hit us with some raw, emotional post-punk that captures the highs and lows of married life in lockdown. Meet 37 Houses, the dynamic duo of Jeremy Rosenblum and Erin Samueli, whose debut self-titled album is a sonic journey through the tangled web of human connection, all forged in the crucible of quarantine.

It’s no small feat to weather the storm of a pandemic, let alone when you’re just four months into marriage. But that’s exactly where Jeremy and Erin found themselves—holed up together in their San Francisco living room, wrestling with the complexities of love, frustration, and the constant proximity of another human being. Instead of letting it drive them apart, they channeled those emotions into music, creating a sound that’s as cathartic as it is beautiful.

Jeremy, the songwriter and guitarist, poured his heart and soul into crafting melodies that pulse with the intensity of his experiences. Erin, whose vocals can only be described as otherworldly, took those compositions and turned them into something truly transcendent. Her voice soars, lifting the songs to new heights and adding layers of depth to Jeremy’s introspective lyrics.

The result? A collection of tracks that feels like a love child of Emma Ruth Rundle’s brooding soundscapes and the gritty edge of Chelsea Wolfe, but with a surprisingly catchy twist that nods to the more melodic sensibilities of Built To Spill and Pulp. It’s post-punk with a pop edge—dark yet undeniably accessible.

But don’t be fooled by the catchy riffs; this album is anything but superficial. Recorded entirely in their living room, the album is a raw and honest reflection of what it means to be imperfectly human and imperfectly in love. The music of 37 Houses doesn’t just sit with you—it stays with you, haunting and comforting in equal measure.

Since their start in 2021, 37 Houses has been Jeremy’s personal outlet for processing the emotions that come with marriage—the good, the bad, and the downright messy. Erin’s powerhouse vocals bring his words to life, transforming them from mere musings into something that feels epic in scope. Together, they create a sound that is as much about their individual talents as it is about their partnership.

So, if you’re looking for proof that pain can lead to something beautiful, look no further than 37 Houses. Their debut album is a testament to the power of music to capture the essence of life’s most intense moments—and it’s a ride you won’t want to miss.

37 Houses will be available on deluxe 2xLP and digital on November 15th, 2024.