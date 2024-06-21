League of Legends Rolls Out Brand New PvE Game Mode in Latest Summer Event

Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad will debut during this year's summer event, Anima Squad, alongside new champion, Aurora the Witch Between Worlds

Riot Games has unveiled their newest game mode, Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad, as part of the upcoming summer event, Anima Squad, for “League of Legends,” the world’s top PC MOBA. Returning from its first appearance in 2022, Anima Squad reimagines familiar “League of Legends” champions as cybernetic, animal-themed warriors united against the abyssal Primordians’ threat.

Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad dives into the bullet heaven, survivor genre with co-op PvE gameplay, featuring both new and returning Anima Squad versions of fan-favorite champions. Players will also meet Aurora the Witch Between Worlds, a Freljordian vastayan and the newest addition to the “League of Legends” champion roster.

“At the start of the year, we aimed to create new, enjoyable experiences for ‘League of Legends,’ and we’re thrilled to bring Swarm to our players during this summer’s Anima Squad event,” said Game Director Pu Liu. “We’re incredibly proud of the team’s efforts and hope that Swarm will provide lots of laughs and good times with both old and new friends.”

The Anima Squad event begins globally on Wednesday, July 17 and ends on Monday, August 19. Full details on the Anima Squad event content can be found below:

Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad

Grab up to 3 friends and choose from a roster of elite Anima Squad members. Then, fight together as humanity’s last hope against the Primordians.

With a WASD control scheme, players will run around in a brand new map of Final City, mowing down enemies, completing missions, and surviving as long as they possibly can.

As the battle unfolds, players can unlock and upgrade powerful weapons and new Anima Squad members to help defeat the swarms of enemies coming to take over and mix up their strategy.

Players can work to permanently strengthen themselves, match over match, by purchasing Power Ups with gold earned in each game. These Power Ups grant permanent buffs to give the team an edge in future field operations, so players can progress further and further in each match.

Anima Squad Skins

From the rising seas, ancient life emerges. Primordians – the planet’s white blood cells – harbingers of the next evolution event. Their prime directive: extinguish humanity. The Primordian threat has pushed civilization to the brink. For years, tribes of survivors hid in the darkness, resigned to annihilation. Out of the ashes of our world, Final City was born. And Anima Squad, Final City’s elite task force of superpowered warriors armed with re-engineered Primordian technology, leads the dawn of a new human resistance, fighting for organic life.

Battle Dove Seraphine, Primordian Aatrox (Legendary)

Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi, Prestige Battle Lion Leona (Prestige)

Battle Bat Xayah, Battle Bear Illaoi, Battle Bunny Aurora, Battle Lion Leona, Battle Wolf Yasuo, Cyber Cat Yuumi, Primordian Bel’Veth, Primordian Briar, Primordian Rek’Sai

Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune (Mythic Variant)

Additional cosmetic content like exclusive chromas, borders, and emotes will be earnable through the Anima Squad Event Pass

Aurora The Witch Between Worlds

Born to a Freljordian tribe of vastayan bunnies, Aurora grew up with the ability to see the veil between the spirit and material realms. This unique skill made it difficult for her to connect with her peers, but allowed her to find companionship with the nearby spirits that occupied that limbo. Determined to learn more about her abilities, Aurora left her village to travel across the Freljord.

Aurora is a solo laner, with the flexibility to play in both the top and mid lanes. A skirmisher mage with the ability to enter into a “spirit mode,” Aurora is a unique addition to the champion roster in gameplay, background, and personality.

Anima Squad Merchandise

Gear up to take on the threat of the invading Primordians with the Anima Squad Merch Collection. Showcasing squad members new and old alike, the collection features a variety of apparel pieces, figures, and accessories:

Anima Squad Bomber Jacket

Anima Squad Seraphine Ringer Tee

Anima Squad Primordian Aatrox Tee

Anima Squad Battle Bunny Hat

Anima Squad Seraphine XL Mousepad

Battle Bunny Miss Fortune Figure

Battle Bunny Miss Fortune XL Mousepad

Battle Bunny Tibbers Plush

The Anima Squad Merch Collection will be available online beginning July 12.