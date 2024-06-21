Level Zero: Extraction Releases on Steam in August

The multiplayer extraction horror FPS was the second-most played game during Steam Next Fest!

Upcoming multiplayer FPS extraction horror game Level Zero: Extraction will launch into Steam Early Access on August 6th, 2024! We are proud to announce that on the heels of a wildly successful Open Beta experienced by over 300,000 players, making it the second-most played demo of the Steam Next Fest. Check out the game’s high-stakes asymmetric PvPvE action, tactical FPS combat, and truly unpredictable surprises with its new release date trailer.

The Level Zero: Extraction Open Beta introduced a number of new features and updates based on player feedback, including realistic military-grade weapons, contracts, and AI enemies for PvE gameplay. The Early Access launch will build on these improvements even further, as we have received thousands of filled feedback surveys from the players over the last week.

Key Features

Multiplayer extraction horror is a brand-new take on the genre to create a totally unique experience combining asymmetrical horror games with tactical extraction shooters

is a brand-new take on the genre to create a totally unique experience combining asymmetrical horror games with tactical extraction shooters Play as human mercenaries fighting over valuable loot – or as deadly alien monsters

fighting over valuable loot – or as deadly Intense first-person combat with immersive gunplay and melee mechanics

with immersive gunplay and melee mechanics A vast arsenal of weapons and gadgets to help humans survive

to help humans survive Hunt humans with out-of-this-world alien abilities

Deep progression system with a variety of items and perks to unlock

with a variety of items and perks to unlock Aliens can only be killed with light – this unique gameplay mechanic allows humans to strategically use light sources across the map to stave off monsters

Level Zero: Extraction launches into Steam Early Access on August 6th. Wishlist the game on Steam and follow it to stay up to date with all the latest announcements.