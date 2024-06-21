Enter the Realm of Shadow and Fall from Grace in the Expansion Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Available Now

Touch the withered arm of the Empyrean, leave the shackles of the Lands Between and enter the Realm of Shadow to find Miquella and his followers. It’s time to embark on a new journey full of new secrets in ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree, available now. The long-awaited ELDEN RING expansion from Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and FromSoftware, Inc. adds a new chapter to the multiple “Game of the Year”-winning title and 25-million-unit best seller. The expansion is available now in multiple versions, including a collector’s edition as well as bundles which include the base game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree adds an expansive new experience to ELDEN RING, the intriguing world created by FromSoftware, Inc. director Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin, author of the fantasy series “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

In ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree players step into the Realm of Shadow to embark on a new adventure full of mysteries and danger, setting off on a journey where they will confront threatening bosses and discover new spells, abilities, weapons and armor. Following in the footsteps of Miquella, the once tarnished legions who rose to Elden Lord may now need to leave their grace behind, as they enter a sinister new chapter and unravel the dark side of the ELDEN RING story.