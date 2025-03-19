Lionsgate’s Horror-Comedy ‘Big Freaking Rat’ Scurries to Digital & On Demand April 29

Horror fans and creature-feature lovers, get ready! Lionsgate’s latest horror-comedy, Big Freaking Rat, is set to unleash its monstrous mayhem on On Demand and Digital this April 29. This film blends spine-chilling terror with a dose of humor, delivering an over-the-top creature feature that’s perfect for a thrilling movie night.

A Giant Rodent, A Toxic Nightmare

Ranger Brody is gearing up for a peaceful summer, preparing to open a brand-new campground with his niece and nephew, Dylan and Naomi. But their plans take a terrifying turn when a mutant rat, born from years of toxic waste dumping, turns the campgrounds into a gruesome hunting ground. With campers and rangers falling victim to the oversized rodent’s bloodthirsty rampage, Brody and his crew must fight for survival before the beast claims them all.

Stream On Demand

Don’t miss this wild horror-comedy ride! Catch Big Freaking Rat on Digital and On Demand starting April 29, and get ready for a hairy, hilarious nightmare you won’t forget.