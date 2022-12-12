After a banner year of award wins, sold out shows and headline-making festival slots, Little Simz drops a brand new 10-track album in the form of NO THANK YOU, out today.

If 2021’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert catapulted Simz into the big leagues, crashing into the top 5 of the albums charts, collecting Mercury Music Prize, Mobo, Ivor Novello and Brit Award wins and earning her the biggest live audiences yet in the UK and Europe, NO THANK YOU is another left field turn for 28-year old Simbiatu Ajikawo. Sleek, succinct and propulsive, it’s Simz’ defiantly punk rock, two fingered salute to conformity, fame and all the expectations and restrictions that come with.

Recorded with her regular collaborator Inflo, this is Simz at her most free, daring and spontaneous. Days before the album’s release it was announced as a surprise with a statement from the artist:

emotion is energy in motion.

honor your truth and feelings.

eradicate fear.

boundaries are important.

Listen to NO THANK YOU above and stay tuned for more from Little Simz coming soon.