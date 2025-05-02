Los Angeles Metal Band Thredge Make A Statement With New Frontman & Single “Save Me”

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Surging LA heavy metal outfit, Thredge, have made a name for themselves by pushing the musical envelope with their hard hitting live shows and creative blend of musical influences. Their new single, “Save Me”, featuring new lead vocalist, Tito Dutta, starts an exciting new chapter for the talented young artists.

The new track is emblematic of Thredge’s core principles of collaboration and creativity. Originally written as a heavier thrash song, guitarist Anthony Laurie came up with an idea for the song to start softer with piano, and everything started to fall into place. New lead singer, Tito, added some amazing verse lyrics and melodies to accompany the chorus melody from rhythm guitarist, Nero Meguerditchian and drummer, Ryan Duswalt.

“We recorded the song at Matt Sorum’s Goodnoize Studios,” recounts Dutta. “We had the privilege of working with producer Steve Evetts on the track, who not only helped guide the flow of the song, but also added the final piece of the puzzle.”

“Once we got to the studio and started rehearsing ‘Save Me’ with Steve,” adds Duswalt, “something that can only be described as magic happened. Steve told me to add cymbal colors over the guitar and started live conducting me to build into the breakdown. The energy was off the hook in the room, and I think listeners are going to feel that same energy.”

“Save Me” isn’t just a musical statement of what Thredge is capable of now—it sets the path for the future sound of Thredge. And that future looks BRIGHT!