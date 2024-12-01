Lost in the Antarctic: NEDRA Dives into the Abyss of Survival Horror

In the desolate Antarctic wilderness, an abandoned Soviet research station harbors an ancient, otherworldly presence. You, as Arthur, are compelled to navigate the station and uncover its chilling secrets.

Survival Horror Meets Stealth Action

Arthur must lower his body temperature dangerously close to hypothermia to avoid detection by the Frostwalkers, chilling creatures that detect body heat. However, when his body temperature drops too low, he risks dying from the cold. To regain warmth, he needs to drink an iodine-alcohol mixture, which raises his temperature to normal levels, but doing so makes him visible to the Frostwalkers. Players must constantly balance on the edge, managing survival, stealth, and intense combat.

Explore the stations and uncover the secrets behind its mysterious past. Arthur must search for ammunition, supplies, and tools that will help him survive the horrors waiting around every corner.

Adventure Beyond Fear

NEDRA isn’t just about survival horror—it’s a haunting tale of discovery and resilience. Investigate a labyrinth of lost history and face dilemmas where survival isn’t always the ultimate goal.

Key Features

Immersive Atmosphere: A carefully crafted world that blends Soviet-era design with a haunting, Lovecraftian atmosphere.

Intense Horror Gameplay: Carefully balance intense combat with strategic stealth to survive nightmarish creatures and uncover the hidden truths of the station.

Narrative Depth: A story that challenges your perception of humanity, morality and the unknown, as you uncover dark conspiracies and ancient secrets.

Dive into a world where every shadow hides a threat and every sound signals danger.

Steam Page:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3357380/NEDRA/