Your Paranormal Journey Begins: ‘Enigma of Fear’ Is Now Available on Nuuvem and Steam

The wait is over: the pixel art/3D investigative suspense game Enigma of Fear, developed by Dumativa and published worldwide by Nuuvem, is now available for PC on Nuuvem and on Steam.

The game, which garnered more than 224,000 wishlists on Steam and was also a big highlight at Steam Scream Fest, is the result of a successful crowdfunding campaign, which raised more than $832,000. Enigma of Fear will be available for $24.99 USD with a 10% discount on Steam at launch!

Embark on a Paranormal AdventureIn Enigma of Fear, fully voiced in Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, and English, players step into the role of Mia – a young paranormal detective seeking clues to unravel the mysterious disappearance of her father, Mr. Verity, one of the world’s most skilled agents and leader of Ordo Realitas, an organization of paranormal detectives.Joined by her companion, the little dog Lupi, and other friends, Mia embarks on an immersive and intriguing adventure to solve enigmas and face challenging situations.

Explore a highly detailed, non-linear map divided into five distinct regions. Use an immersive Inspection and Investigation system that lets you feel like a real detective, analyzing clues to uncover the story’s secrets. Defeat unique, brutal bosses: terrifying paranormal creatures will lurk and attack at Mia’s slightest misstep.Immersive visuals and dynamic soundtrack: the game features a unique, eye-catching art direction that combines the charm of Pixel Art with the immersion of 3D environments with dynamic lighting. The soundtrack also accompanies every moment, adapting to each new situation.