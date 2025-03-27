Mark Wahlberg Brings ‘Spy High’ to Prime Video: A Shocking Story of Surveillance in Schools

Prime Video has dropped the official trailer for Spy High, a gripping four-part docuseries from Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas and acclaimed director Jody McVeigh-Schultz (McMillion$, Cheer, Shiny Happy People). All four episodes will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories starting April 8.

Spy High unravels the shocking case of 15-year-old Blake Robbins, who alleged that his prestigious public school secretly spied on him, leading to accusations of drug dealing. What began as a suburban scandal soon exposed deeper issues surrounding digital privacy, surveillance, and control in modern education.

“Spy High isn’t just a story about digital privacy. It’s about how we make decisions as communities, how we decide what’s best for our kids, and who makes those decisions,” said McVeigh-Schultz. “It’s about the often blurry line between protecting our children…and controlling them.”

The docuseries is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and features a powerhouse team of executive producers, including Mark Wahlberg, Archie Gips, Stephen Levinson, Aliza Rosen, Jody McVeigh-Schultz, and David Wendell.

With its compelling narrative and timely themes, Spy High promises to be a must-watch for those intrigued by true crime, digital ethics, and the evolving role of technology in education. Mark your calendars for April 8!