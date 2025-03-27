Netflix’s “Devil May Cry” – Official Lyric Video for Afterlife by Evanescence

In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game and from the vision of Adi Shankar, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.

“Afterlife” (an alternate version of which will appear multiple times in the Netflix animated series Devil May Cry) is co-written by Alex Seaver of Mako and Evanescence’s Amy Lee. Co-produced by Nick Raskulinecz and Alex Seaver of Mako, “Afterlife” will be released by Netflix. The song will be available on all audio streaming services at midnight and the soundtrack album for the series will be released on April 3rd.

Devil May Cry premieres April 3, only on Netflix. From Capcom, led by Adi Shankar, and animated by Studio Mir comes Devil May Cry – a Netflix animated series based on the hit video game franchise.