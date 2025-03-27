FKA twigs Shares “Childlike Things” Music Video featuring North West

Amid her EUSEXUA World Tour, FKA twigs shares the Jordan Hemingway-directed, Jeremy O’Harris-written music video for “Childlike Things” featuring North West. Following the release of EUSEXUA this past January, the track has quickly become a standout from the critically acclaimed album.

North West’s inclusion on “Childlike Things” represents a full circle moment for twigs, given that she first penned the lyrics to the song when she was only 13 years old – context she offered on socials just last week. “Childlike Things” marks the 4th visual from EUSEXUA, following “Striptease,” “Drums of Death” and the album’s title track, the last of which was celebrated as one of the best songs of 2024 by several publications. The album garnered widespread praise upon its release from the likes of The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Consequence and Variety, who dubbed her “One of Music’s Great Innovators,” as well as Vulture who has already included EUSEXUA in their list of one of the best albums of 2025.

FKA twigs Upcoming tour dates

4/6 – Mexico City, MX @ Axe Ceremonia

4/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Center

4/23 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

4/24 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

5/30 – Berline, DE @ Uber Eats Hall

5/31 – Prague, CZ @ Fórum Karlín

6/4 – Barcelona, ESP @ Primavera Sound

6/8 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green

6/19-21 – Lisbon, PT @ Kalorama Festival

6/24 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

6/25 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

7/3 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

7/4 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

7/4-6 – Beuningen, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole