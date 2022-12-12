GRAMMY®-nominated artist Masego shared his new single, “You Never Visit Me,” a heartfelt reflection on the way love can fall by the wayside while chasing one’s dreams. The jazz/hip-hop/R’n’B multi-instrumentalist prodigy recorded the track with GRAMMY®-winning producer Wu10 (J. Cole, Ari Lennox) and Todd Pritchard (Trippie Redd, Tinashe) at Wu10’s Huntsville, AL studio, and with co-producer Louie Lastic (Kehlani, Ambré) in Los Angeles. Justus West (Alicia Keys, John Legend) joins on electric guitar.

You Never Visit Me” follows “Say You Want Me,” another track from Masego’s forthcoming album. NPR hailed “Say You Want Me” as “a vibrant cut…settling somewhere between amapiano and dancehall.” VIBE praised the “rhythmic afrobeats-laced R&banger.”

Tickets for Masego’s 2023 You Never Visit Me Tour went on sale last week and shows immediately began selling out, prompting the addition of shows at New York City’s Terminal 5 (April 2), The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD (April 8) and The Wiltern in Los Angeles (April 28). The March 24 show in Chicago has been moved to the Salt Shed, due to the demand for tickets. See below for updated itinerary. The extensive North American tour will launch on March 13 with a sold-out show at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA.

Masego, who has amassed nearly two billion combined global streams in his career to date, is currently touring Europe in support of Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, the deluxe edition of his acclaimed EP, which earned a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. The sold-out Australian leg of the tour included a performance at the Sydney Opera House. Studying Abroad: Extended Stay includes the Gold-certified hit “Mystery Lady Ft. Don Toliver.”

Following the 2018 release of his debut album, Lady Lady – which contained the breakout hit “Tadow,” which has been certified Platinum in the U.S., Diamond in Brazil and Gold in Mexico – Masego embarked on a multi-year headline tour that found him selling out shows and playing festivals on every continent but Antarctica.

Masego 2023 You Never Visit Me North American Tour

3/13 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory SOLD OUT

3/14 San Francisco, CA The Warfield SOLD OUT

3/16 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo SOLD OUT

3/17 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

3/18 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

3/20 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre SOLD OUT

3/23 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

3/24 Chicago, IL Salt Shed

3/25 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

3/28 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

3/29 Toronto, ON History

3/31 Boston, MA House of Blues SOLD OUT

4/1 New York, NY Terminal 5 SOLD OUT

4/2 New York, NY Terminal 5

4/4 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

4/5 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

4/7 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore SOLD OUT

4/8 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

4/9 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore SOLD OUT

4/11 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

4/12 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle SOLD OUT

4/14 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

4/15 Orlando, FL House of Blues SOLD OUT

4/16 Miami, FL The Oasis-Wynwood

4/19 New Orleans, LA Republic NOLA

4/21 Dallas, TX House of Blues SOLD OUT

4/22 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

4/23 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/26 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren SOLD OUT

4/27 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern SOLD OUT

4/28 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern