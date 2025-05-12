MEOVV Unveils Debut EP ‘MY EYES OPEN VVIDE’ Breaking Barriers and Making Waves

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Multinational K-Pop girl group MEOVV has officially arrived, unveiling their highly anticipated debut EP My Eyes Open Vvide, out now via The Black Label and Capitol Records. With six genre-defying tracks overseen by legendary producer Teddy (Blackpink, BigBang), the project captures MEOVV’s unique duality — razor sharp yet effortlessly smooth.

Leading the charge is Drop Top, a cinematic title track paired with a stunning video that follows the members’ intertwined journeys of fate and self-discovery. Starting calm and reflective before exploding into a rock-tinged pop anthem, it’s the perfect soundtrack for summer freedom. Member Gawon adds personal weight to the song, contributing heartfelt lyrics drawn from her own experiences.

The EP plays out like a sonic coming-of-age story, as MEOVV breaks boundaries and finds their voice in a world now watching closely. Their dynamic range shines through songs like the laid-back R&B closer Lit Right Now, co-written by Gawon and Narin, delivering a message of unapologetic self-confidence.

Fans will recognize the hard-hitting Hands Up, an anthem of resilience set to a racing Brazilian funk beat, which recently secured MEOVV their first win on Mnet’s M Countdown and crossed 20 million YouTube views. Other standouts include the vulnerable pop/R&B track Toxic, also co-written by Gawon and Narin; the fierce, dance-inducing Body; and their chart-roaring debut single Meow, which cracked Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart and notched over 10 million YouTube views within days.

Crafted by The Black Label’s elite team and global hitmakers, My Eyes Open Vvide marks a bold new chapter in K-Pop. Hand-picked and guided by Teddy — his first girl group project since Blackpink — MEOVV has quickly earned accolades, including “Favorite Rising Artist” at the 2024 MAMA Awards. Their star is only beginning to rise.