mgk Releases New Cover for Classic Single “Iris” Featuring Singer Julia Wolf

Multi-platinum selling artist mgk has teamed up with singer-songwriter Julia Wolf to release a reimagined cover of the Goo Goo Dolls’ iconic 1998 single, “Iris.” This new version honors the original while bringing a fresh, emotional perspective through live instrumentation and heartfelt performances.

“Iris” originally gained fame as a soaring ballad featured on the City of Angels soundtrack and the Goo Goo Dolls’ album Dizzy Up the Girl. Its themes of love, vulnerability, and longing have resonated with audiences for decades. In this cover, mgk channels his rawness and emotional depth, blending seamlessly with Julia Wolf’s soulful vocals to create a powerful reinterpretation that feels both nostalgic and new.

The live instrumentation in this version preserves the song’s timeless quality while allowing mgk’s distinctive style to shine. The collaboration highlights the song’s enduring message about connection and identity, with mgk’s expressive delivery adding a contemporary layer of intimacy.

By working with Julia Wolf, mgk introduces a dynamic vocal interplay that enriches the track, making it accessible to both longtime fans of the Goo Goo Dolls and a new generation of listeners. Their rendition captures the essence of “Iris” while giving it a fresh voice that stands on its own.

This release is a testament to mgk’s versatility as an artist and his ability to reinterpret classic songs with authenticity and emotional resonance. The cover is now available on streaming platforms, inviting music lovers to experience “Iris” through a compelling new lens.