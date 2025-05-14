Wavves Make Return with Explosive New Single “Spun” Ahead of Upcoming Album

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Wavves are officially back in the spotlight with the announcement of their highly anticipated new album, Spun, due out June 27 via their own Ghost Ramp label. As a taste of what’s to come, the band has just dropped the album’s title track, “Spun,” a punchy opener that reaffirms Wavves’ knack for infectious pop-punk hooks and fuzzed-out guitar energy.

“Spun” sets the tone for the record, blending the sun-soaked, melodic chaos that made Wavves a staple of indie rock with the raw, relatable emotion frontman Nathan Williams is known for. The track is primed to ignite mosh pits and spark sing-alongs at the band’s upcoming shows, making it clear that Wavves haven’t lost their touch when it comes to crafting anthems for the disaffected and the hopeful alike.

The new single follows “Goner,” a Travis Barker-produced cut that arrived earlier this year alongside a Brandon Dermer-directed video filmed at Wavves’ Los Angeles wildfire benefit show. Barker’s involvement injects fresh energy into the band’s sound, while Dermer’s visuals capture the band’s enduring live appeal. Both tracks will appear on Spun, alongside the February single “So Long,” though the full tracklist remains under wraps.

Spun marks Wavves’ first album since 2021’s Hideaway and reunites Williams with longtime bandmates Stephen Pope, Ross Traver, and Alex Gates. The album’s roots trace back to Williams’ early days recording in a shed behind his parents’ house-a nod to the DIY ethos that launched Wavves to indie stardom with records like King of the Beach.

To celebrate the release, Wavves are embarking on a massive North American tour kicking off June 24 in Santa Cruz and wrapping July 25 in Los Angeles, with stops in major cities like Chicago, Austin, Philadelphia, and their hometown San Diego. Tickets are on sale now, and vinyl preorders for Spun are available for fans eager to secure a copy.

With “Spun,” Wavves prove they’re still masters of their craft-older, maybe wiser, but as vital and energetic as ever, ready to soundtrack another summer of cathartic chaos.

Upcoming Wavves Live Dates:

​​~: w/Death Lens

^: w/Chokecherry

**: No Beach Goons

6/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium ~

6/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ~

6/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ~

6/28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl ~

6/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos ~

7/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry ~

7/3 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon ~

7/5 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ~

7/6 – Detroit, MI @ El Club ~

7/8 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ^

7/9 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount ^

7/10 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^

7/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

7/12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage ^

7/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^

7/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft ^

7/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s ^

7/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

7/18 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves ^

7/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

7/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister ^

7/22 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

7/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

7/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park* *

7/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda **^