The Waterboys’ “A Wild and Beautiful Ride” Documentary Premieres May 16-Just in Time for Dennis Hopper Day

This May, The Waterboys invite fans on an extraordinary journey with the global YouTube premiere of A Wild and Beautiful Ride, a behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling the creation of their acclaimed album Life, Death and Dennis Hopper. The film will be released online on Friday, May 16, perfectly timed for Dennis Hopper Day celebrations in Taos, New Mexico, on May 17, which marks the late actor’s birthday.

Directed by Mick Puck and Duende Visions, the 48-minute documentary first debuted on Night Flight Plus before its worldwide release. It captures the sweeping landscapes of New Mexico and the creative process that shaped The Waterboys’ 25-track opus. Frontman Mike Scott spent four years crafting the album, drawing inspiration from Hopper’s wild, multifaceted life-from his Hollywood rebel days to his spiritual and artistic pursuits.

Scott describes Hopper as “the story of our times,” reflecting on his impact across pop culture, art, and counterculture movements. The album, released April 4 by Sun Records, features high-profile collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, Fiona Apple, Steve Earle, and Taylor Goldsmith, each track weaving through the cinematic highs and lows of Hopper’s legacy. Standout songs like “Kansas” (featuring Steve Earle) and “Letter from an Unknown Girlfriend” (with Fiona Apple) offer a musical meditation on what it means to live boldly, fall, and rise again.

The documentary’s release is more than a music event-it’s a cultural homage. As Taos prepares for its annual Easy Rider Ride, sunset ceremonies, and tributes at Hopper’s resting place, A Wild and Beautiful Ride provides a poignant reflection on the actor’s enduring influence. For fans of The Waterboys, Dennis Hopper, or anyone fascinated by the intersection of art and rebellion, this film is a must-watch celebration of creative spirit and resilience.

Experience the journey when A Wild and Beautiful Ride premieres on YouTube May 16, and join the global community honoring the legacy of Dennis Hopper-one wild and beautiful ride at a time.

The film will be available on The Waterboys YouTube channel on May 16. To learn more about The Waterboys and their worldwide tour, visit mikescottwaterboys.com.