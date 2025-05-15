The Lemonheads Return with New Music, Video, and Star-Studded Collaborations

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

After nearly two decades of silence, The Lemonheads are making a thunderous return. Their brand-new double single, “Deep End” b/w “Sad Cinderella”, is out now via Fire Records and signals the long-awaited arrival of Love Chant, the band’s first album of original material since the early 2000s, due this fall.

The standout track “Deep End,” co-written by frontman Evan Dando and longtime collaborator Tom Morgan (of Smudge), is a punchy, riff-driven anthem that instantly recalls the band’s golden-era energy. The track features a blistering solo from Dinosaur Jr’s J Mascis and the warm, familiar backing vocals of Juliana Hatfield, a frequent and beloved Lemonheads collaborator.

The B-side is no afterthought. “Sad Cinderella,” a heartfelt cover of the Townes Van Zandt classic, finds Dando harmonizing with Nashville folk-pop artist Erin Rae in a delicate, emotionally charged duet that showcases the band’s enduring depth and sensitivity.

Recorded at São Paulo’s A9 Áudio with acclaimed producer Apollo Nove (Rita Lee, Bebel Gilberto, Seu Jorge), both tracks reflect The Lemonheads’ timeless craftsmanship and continued relevance. An official music video for “Deep End,” filmed in São Paulo by directors Carlão Busato and Luigi Parisi, is now streaming on YouTube. “It’s never been so painless making a video,” says Dando. “The endless sidewalk goes really well with the song.”

Fans eager to get their hands on a physical copy won’t have to wait long — a limited-edition 12″ vinyl drops on June 13.

To support the release, The Lemonheads are embarking on a global tour, starting with a run through Australia and New Zealand in celebration of the 30th anniversaries of It’s A Shame About Ray and Come On Feel The Lemonheads. European dates follow in August, with North American shows to be announced soon.

With Love Chant on the horizon and iconic collaborators in tow, The Lemonheads are proving that great songs — and great bands — never fade.