North Mississippi Allstars Return with Still Shakin’- Out June 6 on New West Records

The North Mississippi Allstars are back and louder than ever with Still Shakin’, their twelfth studio album, out June 6, 2025, via New West Records. This 11-track celebration marks 25 years since their breakout debut Shake Hands with Shorty, and revisits the raw spirit that launched them into roots-rock stardom.

Produced by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson, Still Shakin’ honors their origins without getting stuck in the past. “It’s a celebration of our life-changing first album,” Luther shares. “We wanted to recapture that spirit of invention and excitement.” Rather than a rehash, the album boldly reimagines Mississippi classics the band had never previously recorded, infused with the group’s signature blend of Hill Country blues, Sacred Steel, punk, and psychedelic jams—what they call “Modern Mississippi Music.”

Still Shakin’ shines a spotlight on longtime bandmates Joey Williams (Blind Boys of Alabama) and Rayfield “Ray Ray” Holloman, whose presence pushes the sound to new heights. The standout single, “Don’t Let the Devil Ride,” captures the fiery energy of their live sets, with Sacred Steel master Kashiah Hunter lighting up the track.

True to their name, the Allstars remain a rotating collective. This album features next-generation Mississippi royalty—Robert Kimbrough and Duwayne Burnside—alongside Grahame Lesh (son of Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh, to whom the album is dedicated). It’s a tribute to community, heritage, and the music that binds them.

Born in 1996 and inspired by their father, Jim Dickinson, and blues legends like R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough, Luther and Cody have kept the North Mississippi flame alive for nearly three decades. Their Still Shakin’ tour kicks off June 3 in the Netherlands and rolls through the U.S. and Europe.

Still Shakin’ will be available on digital, CD, and vinyl, including limited colored and autographed editions. This isn’t just a look back—it’s a roaring reaffirmation that North Mississippi Allstars are still shaking, still evolving, and still bringing the boogie to the world.