Yeule Unveils New Single “Dudu” from Upcoming Album Evangelic Girl is a Gun

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Avant-pop visionary yeule has released a striking new single titled “Dudu,” a haunting and emotionally volatile track that layers raw vulnerability over fuzzed-out, post-pop production. Opening with their delicate, almost childlike vocals, the song quickly unfurls into a visceral portrayal of unrequited love and inner turmoil. “Dudu” encapsulates yeule’s ability to camouflage deep emotional aggression within infectious, genre-bending soundscapes.

Speaking on the track, yeule explains it’s about “unrequited love & stifling yourself.” The lyrics—“Ripped my painting off the frame… / I screamed and screamed and screamed your name”—capture the pain of creative and emotional erasure, while the refrain “through the fire, through the vein” signals a violent transcendence from chemical dependence and emotional confinement.

“Dudu” is the latest offering from Evangelic Girl is a Gun, yeule’s forthcoming album and most unfiltered work to date. This project sees the artist confronting their self-destructive patterns, painting a vivid picture of identity dissolution amid a chaotic, post-modern world. The album’s visuals, developed in collaboration with artist Vasso Vu, and co-directed videos with Neil Krug, explore themes of image, duality, and artistic obsession.

Musically, the album embraces a “cyborgian” twist on Bristol trip-hop and ‘90s gothic, with contributions from an eclectic lineup of producers including A. G. Cook, Mura Masa, Clams Casino, and Chris Greatti. Departing from the hyper-glitched textures of their earlier work, yeule embraces untreated, unfiltered vocals—eschewing Auto-Tune to amplify a sense of raw, human imperfection.

“Dudu” follows the success of 2023’s softscars, which earned critical acclaim from outlets like Pitchfork, NPR, and The New York Times. That album—and 2022’s Glitch Princess—cemented yeule as a boundary-shattering artist unafraid to dissolve genre and self in the pursuit of emotional truth.

A polymathic force in contemporary music, yeule continues to construct immersive sonic worlds drawn from classical influences, internet subcultures, and deeply personal mythologies. With Evangelic Girl is a Gun, they invite listeners to witness the destruction—and resurrection—of the self in its most vulnerable form.

Tour Dates:

7/1 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

7/2 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

7/5 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

7/7 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre

7/9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

7/11 – Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

7/10 – 12 – Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival