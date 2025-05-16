Lil Poppa Drops “Start Trippin (Shawty Fine)” with Vibrant New Visual Ahead of Summer Album

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Jacksonville’s own Lil Poppa is back with a new vibe. His latest single, “Start Trippin (Shawty Fine),” is a smooth yet energetic offering that showcases the CMG signee’s melodic flow and vivid storytelling. Released with a polished, visually engaging music video, the track highlights Poppa’s ability to blend personal lyricism with radio-ready hooks—further cementing his status as one of the South’s most promising voices.

Known for his emotional transparency, Poppa flips the script this time, shifting from the raw vulnerability of his recent single “I Hate You” (which recently passed one million views) to a more upbeat, flirtatious lane. “Start Trippin (Shawty Fine)” is catchy and confident, with a playful bounce that feels like a summer anthem in the making.

The timing couldn’t be better. The single arrives as anticipation builds for Lil Poppa’s upcoming full-length album, set to drop this summer via CMG/Interscope. With these last two singles offering a glimpse into both his emotional depth and sonic range, fans can expect a project that’s as introspective as it is infectious.

In addition to the new music, Poppa is preparing to hit the road. His Almost Normal Again Tour kicks off May 22 in Washington, DC, and will span 20 cities across the U.S., including key stops in New York, Atlanta, Houston, and his hometown of Jacksonville. With a growing fanbase and undeniable momentum, Lil Poppa is poised for a breakout summer.

Watch the official “Start Trippin (Shawty Fine)” music video now and stay tuned for more from Lil Poppa as he continues to carve out his space in hip-hop’s next generation.