Alissia Unleashes “Hypnotic Night” – A Genre-Bending Amazon Music Original

Trailblazing producer, musician, and artist Alissia has officially stepped into the spotlight with her electrifying debut single, “Hypnotic Night (Amazon Music Original).” The track—available exclusively on Amazon Music—features none other than disco-funk legend Nile Rodgers and genre-bending rap duo EARTHGANG, blending funk, hip-hop, and disco into a euphoric, bass-driven anthem built for the dance floor.

A rhythm-forward celebration of groove and innovation, “Hypnotic Night” is a testament to Alissia’s sharp musical vision. As one of only nine women ever nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical at the GRAMMYs, she brings a refined sensibility to every layer of the song, from its infectious basslines to its intricate sonic textures. “Working with Alissia has been really fun,” says Rodgers in the new Behind Hypnotic Night video. “I could see her musical thoughts… I think it’s a hit.”

The release is accompanied by an exclusive behind-the-scenes video that offers an intimate look into the collaboration, featuring candid moments and creative insights from Alissia, Rodgers, and EARTHGANG. It’s a rare peek into the process of a track that feels both timeless and groundbreaking.

Alissia’s ascent has been anything but conventional. A musical architect with an ear for both depth and energy, she’s already stacked an enviable list of credits, working with the likes of Anderson .Paak, Kaytranada, Calvin Harris, 21 Savage, Mark Ronson, and Mary J. Blige—whose GRAMMY-nominated album featured her production.

Her unique sound and creative instinct have earned her praise from legends like Quincy Jones, Prince, and Bootsy Collins, the latter tapping her to write and produce his most recent album—an early milestone that marked her debut as an executive producer.

Now, after millions of views and viral buzz online, Alissia is claiming her place center stage. “Hypnotic Night” is not just a debut; it’s a bold statement from an artist who’s redefining what it means to be a producer and performer in today’s music landscape.