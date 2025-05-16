Austin’s Farmer’s Wife Release Whimsical and Gritty New EP Faint Illusions

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Austin-based rock band Farmer’s Wife have dropped their latest EP, Faint Illusions—a hauntingly whimsical five-track journey through romance, decay, and dreamlike dread. Rooted in the city’s beloved DIY scene, the group delivers a sonic explosion that blends 90s shoegaze, grunge, psych-rock, and eerie fairytale surrealism.

Fronted by Molly Masson, whose voice floats between wistful and unnerving, the EP turns themes of love and loss into ghost stories wrapped in silk. From the mildew-scented despair of “Mildew” to the unsettling playground imagery of “The Ballet,” Faint Illusions navigates the fine line between fantasy and reality—where beauty rots and hearts bloom in the shadows.

Having built a reputation for atmospheric performances and hypnotic guitar work, Farmer’s Wife continues to evolve. Their debut EP There’s A Monster introduced listeners to their gothic storytelling and sludgy textures. Now, Faint Illusions digs deeper, both thematically and sonically, into a night-world of emotional reckoning. Bassist Jacob Masson and drummer Jaelyn Valero provide a pulse that’s equal parts heartbeat and thunderclap, while guitarists Jude Hill and Derek Ivy move fluidly between tenderness and chaos.

Standout tracks include “Shoe Goo,” with its aching melodies and uneasy charm, and “Discount Roses,” a love song veiled in alien abduction and afterlife metaphors. Every lyric, every note feels like a beautiful hallucination—equal parts intimate and unhinged.

With this release, Farmer’s Wife assert themselves as one of Austin’s most intriguing bands, offering a dark fairytale spun from distortion and delicate poetry. Faint Illusions is available now on all streaming platforms.