Kesha Drops Fiery New Single “BOY CRAZY.” Ahead of Album Release

Pop icon Kesha is turning up the heat with her brand-new single, “BOY CRAZY.”, released today as the latest preview of her upcoming sixth studio album, . (PERIOD). The track is now streaming everywhere and continues the countdown to the highly anticipated album, which drops on Friday, July 4, via her independent label, Kesha Records.

“BOY CRAZY.” follows the wild energy of earlier singles “JOYRIDE.” and “YIPPEE KI-YAY. (Feat. T-Pain),” offering fans another glimpse into the fearless, genre-bending world of . (PERIOD). Co-written by Kesha and longtime collaborator Zhone, and produced by Pink Slip, the song is a high-octane, country-tinged anthem that blends Kesha’s signature sass with bold, rebellious flair.

The release of “BOY CRAZY.” comes as excitement builds for The Tits Out Tour, Kesha’s biggest headline tour to date. Launching July 1 in Utah and running through August 10, the North American run will hit major venues including Madison Square Garden and The Kia Forum. Glam-pop icons Scissor Sisters will join as main support, with special guests like Slayyyter, Rose Gray, and Vengaboys on select dates. Tickets are available now at keshaofficial.com.

. (PERIOD) isn’t just another pop album — it’s a declaration. Written, co-produced, and conceptualized by Kesha herself, the 11-track record is a raw, unfiltered celebration of artistic freedom. It marks a bold new chapter for the 2x GRAMMY® nominee, following the success of 2024’s “JOYRIDE,” which has amassed over 103 million Spotify streams and global chart success.

As Kesha puts it, this era is about owning her voice, her stories, and her sound — unapologetically. With “BOY CRAZY.” now blaring through speakers everywhere, fans are officially on notice: Kesha is back, louder and freer than ever.