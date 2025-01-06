Mike Judge Returns with New Animated Series “Common Side Effects” Premiering on Adult Swim

Acclaimed creator Mike Judge, the mastermind behind iconic hits such as Beavis and Butt-Head and King of the Hill, is making waves once again with his latest venture, Common Side Effects. This animated comedic thriller is set to premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 11:30 PM ET/PT, with streaming available on Max the following day.

Common Side Effects marks a creative collaboration between Joseph Bennett and Steve Hely, with Judge serving as an executive producer alongside his long-time partner Greg Daniels. Together, they continue their legacy of reshaping animated television, this time diving into a gripping narrative that blends dark humor with societal critique.

The series follows the lives of Marshall, voiced by Dave King, and Frances, played by Emily Pendergast. Former high school lab partners, the pair reunites when Marshall discovers a mysterious mushroom with the potential to heal almost any ailment. What begins as a scientific breakthrough quickly spirals into chaos as their quest to share this revolutionary medicine pits them against powerful adversaries, including the DEA, pharmaceutical giants, and shadowy international players. Adding to the intrigue, Mike Judge lends his voice to Rick Kruger, the ruthless CEO of Reutical Pharmaceuticals, a role that underscores his signature satirical edge.

Premiering in the competitive late-night animation slot, Common Side Effects aims to captivate audiences with its sharp humor and thought-provoking commentary. The show had its world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and was later showcased at San Diego Comic-Con, where it garnered critical acclaim and heightened anticipation.

The creative team behind the series underscores its pedigree. Produced by Bandera Entertainment and Green Street Pictures, Common Side Effects embodies the innovative storytelling and character-driven humor that have become hallmarks of Judge and Daniels’ work. The involvement of Judge, in particular, lends a layer of credibility and excitement to the project, given his storied history of delivering cultural touchstones that resonate with diverse audiences.

A sneak peek of the series released on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel has already amassed over 1.4 million views, signaling robust interest in the show’s debut. With its mix of conspiracy, science fiction, and comedy, Common Side Effects seems poised to carve out a unique niche in the crowded animation landscape.

For fans of Mike Judge, this series is a must-watch, promising a fresh yet familiar take on the absurdities of modern life. As Adult Swim continues to push boundaries with its programming, Common Side Effects stands out as a testament to the enduring appeal of smart, irreverent animation.