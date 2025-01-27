‘Mo’ Season 2 Debuts on Netflix January 30

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian on the path to U.S. citizenship. Season 2 finds Mo stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family’s asylum hearing – but as a stateless refugee without a passport, he’s gonna need all the hustle and charm he can muster. Little does he know that the journey home is just the start of his troubles, and there’s a new guy in town ready to steal both his longtime love Maria and his dream of finally returning to Palestine.

Funny, poignant, and topical, the award-winning series is created and executive produced by comedians Mo Amer (Black Adam, Mohammed in Texas) and Ramy Youssef (Poor Things, Ramy), executive produced by A24, Harris Danow (Daisy Jones & The Six, Dead to Me) and returning director Solvan “Slick” Naim (Power, It’s Bruno!).

Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Belonging. Mo Season 2 premieres January 30th, 2025; Only on Netflix.